SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested following a 7-Eleven armed robbery in Suffolk earlier this month.

Police say 33-year-old Daniel Allen Jr. was arrested on Sept. 9 in connection with the armed robbery that occurred on Sept. 5. He is facing several charges including robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to Suffolk police, the call for the robbery came in just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 5 at the 7-Eleven in the 800 block of Carolina Road.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect entered the store wearing a medical mask, sunglasses, a dark blue hoodie with a hood and gloves.

Police say the suspect pulled a handgun and demanded money. After receiving an unknown amount of money and lottery tickets, the suspect then fled on foot.

There were no reported injuries.