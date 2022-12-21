SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a 2021 shooting in Suffolk that left one man dead.

According to police, 36-year-old Jorge Williams III was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession/transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jorge Williams III (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

These charges stem from a shooting on Dec. 10, 2021 just before 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Beech Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 35-year-old Jermaine Brock and transported him to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Brock later succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 13, 2021