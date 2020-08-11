Man arrested in 2018 shooting that injured dog, sent another man to hospital in Suffolk

Suffolk
Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened in December of 2018.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Wellons Street, in downtown Suffolk, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

A man was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The release said Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel treated the man on scene before taking him to an area hospital.

A dog at the residence was also injured by gunfire.

Nearly 2 years later, police say a man in connection to the shooting has been arrested.

26-year-old Robert Earl King III was arrested and charged with shooting in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 2 counts of use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony, and cruelty to animals.

He is currently in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10