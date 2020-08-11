Man arrested in 2018 shooting that injured dog, sent another man to hospital in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened in December of 2018.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Wellons Street, in downtown Suffolk, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 12, 2018.
A man was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The release said Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel treated the man on scene before taking him to an area hospital.
A dog at the residence was also injured by gunfire.
Nearly 2 years later, police say a man in connection to the shooting has been arrested.
26-year-old Robert Earl King III was arrested and charged with shooting in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 2 counts of use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony, and cruelty to animals.
He is currently in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.
