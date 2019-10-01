Suspect charged after man found shot to death inside Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is in custody after a shooting left one person dead in Suffolk late Monday night.

Suffolk police said officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 600 block of Adkins Circle — in the Lake Kennedy Estates neighborhood — around 10:45 p.m.

Responding officers found a man inside a home who had died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police identified the man as 39-year-old Antoine Deandre Johnson.

A preliminary investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old Laquinton Darale Blackwell. Police charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Blackwell is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Hours after this shooting, officers responded to the Southside Meadows neighborhood where a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting.