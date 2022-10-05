SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a fire at a 7-Eleven Wednesday morning in Suffolk.

According to a press release, Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a reported commercial structure fire just before 8:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Main Street.

44-year-old Christopher Sharon (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

When crews arrived on the scene, they found moderate smoke in the business. After investigating the origin of the fire, crews found 44-year-old Christopher Sharon locked in the bathroom where a small fire had been set.

Sharon was removed from the building and evaluated by paramedics. Crews also ensured the fire was extinguished and removed the smoke.

Suffolk Police, along with the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office arrested Sharon and charged him with destruction of property.

The incident is under investigation.