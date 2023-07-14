SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed a Walgreens Thursday night in Suffolk.

The call for the armed robbery came in just before 8 p.m. at the Walgreens located in the 100 block of W. Constance Rd.

According to police, the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Aaron Leon Moss, went into the store, went behind the counter, and displayed a gun to the clerk while demanding money. Moss then removed the till from the cash register and then left the store on a bicycle.

Aaron Leon Moss (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

Police say officers saw Moss flee the scene and then chased him into a wooded area near the store. Officers were able to arrest Moss at 8:07 p.m.

Moss has charges pending for armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The investigation is ongoing.