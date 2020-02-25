Man arrested after allegedly pepper-spraying Sentara Obici Hospital security personnel

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly pepper-spraying hospital security personnel.

Norman Ontague Ashburn III, 51, of Suffolk was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of injury- caustic agent, explosive or fire, impersonating law enforcement, and failure to produce weapon permit, according to Suffolk officials.

Suffolk Police responded to Sentara Obici Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a complaint about an individual with a concealed weapon in the emergency room.

Preliminary investigation by police showed Ashburn allegedly went to the emergency department earlier that afternoon and told medical personnel he had a concealed weapon and showed a badge that appeared to be from an out-of-state police department.

Hospital security told him weapons were not allowed in the building and asked him to leave the facility or secure the gun in his vehicle.

Ashburn left the facility then returned a “short time later.”

Security personnel asked him if he still had the weapon on him. At that time, he allegedly became aggressive and attempted to go around security to get to the emergency room area.

He then attempted to reach inside a front vest pocket.

Ashburn allegedly pulled out pepper spray and sprayed hospital security, the Suffolk Police officer who responded and hospital staff.

Additional charges may be filed.

Ashburn is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

