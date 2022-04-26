SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was airlifted to a local hospital after sustaining serious injuries following an industrial incident in Suffolk Tuesday morning.

According to Suffolk police, first responders were called to the industrial incident in the 1900 block of Laycock Lane around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that a man was operating a piece of equipment at the construction site when a dump truck backed into the equipment and the man was pinned.

Officials say the man had to be extricated by Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel and was subsequently airlifted by Nightingale to a local hospital.

The victim sustained serious injuries, however, officials believe they are non life-threatening.

No further information has been released.