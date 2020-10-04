Man airlifted to local hospital following motorcycle accident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was airlifted Saturday night to a local hospital following a motorcycle accident in Suffolk.

Reports say the single-vehicle motorcycle accident happened on Blackwater Bridge at South Quay Road near the Southampton County line just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

A man was treated by members of the Suffolk Fire & Rescue and was then airlifted by Nightingale to a local hospital.

Officials say the man suffered critical injuries following the accident.

No further information have been released regarding his current condition.

