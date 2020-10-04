Man airlifted to local hospital following motorcycle accident in Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was airlifted Saturday night to a local hospital following a motorcycle accident in Suffolk.

Reports say the single-vehicle motorcycle accident happened on Blackwater Bridge at South Quay Road near the Southampton County line just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

A man was treated by members of the Suffolk Fire & Rescue and was then airlifted by Nightingale to a local hospital.

Officials say the man suffered critical injuries following the accident.

No further information have been released regarding his current condition.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10