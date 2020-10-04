SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was airlifted Saturday night to a local hospital following a motorcycle accident in Suffolk.
Reports say the single-vehicle motorcycle accident happened on Blackwater Bridge at South Quay Road near the Southampton County line just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
A man was treated by members of the Suffolk Fire & Rescue and was then airlifted by Nightingale to a local hospital.
Officials say the man suffered critical injuries following the accident.
No further information have been released regarding his current condition.
Latest Posts
- Man airlifted to local hospital following motorcycle accident in Suffolk
- Portsmouth Public Schools students to receive free desks Sunday afternoon
- Doctors give updates on Trump’s health Sunday morning
- Virginia Oct. 4 COVID-19 update: 1,067 new cases reported statewide, Hampton Roads numbers rise with recent outbreak in Suffolk
- Texas bishop: Abortion shouldn’t be the only issue that matters to Catholic voters