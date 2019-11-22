Man airlifted after Suffolk crash involving flatbed farm truck

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was airlifted via Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Thursday afternoon after his vehicle was involved in a crash with a flatbed farm truck.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded to the crash in the 8700 block of South Quay Road at 2:21 p.m.

The crash involved a passenger vehicle and flatbed truck.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, the only occupant, was treated at the scene then airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

Westbound lanes of the road were shut down by the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.