Man airlifted after shooting on 8th Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say that a man was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting Saturday evening.

The call came in around 7:52 p.m. for the incident in the 100 block of 8th Street in Suffolk.

Police say the victim received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and “was airlifted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and there is no further information.