Man airlifted after shooting on 8th Street in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say that a man was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting Saturday evening.
The call came in around 7:52 p.m. for the incident in the 100 block of 8th Street in Suffolk.
Police say the victim received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and “was airlifted to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”
The investigation remains ongoing at this time and there is no further information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.