SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was airlifted via Nightingale on Thursday night after being shot on East Washington Street.

He’s expected to recover. Police say the shooting happened just before 5:45 p.m. at Hoffler Apartments in the 2200 block of East Washington.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.