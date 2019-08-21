Man accused of soliciting prostitution from minor in Suffolk to serve 9 months

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was charged with soliciting prostitution from minor in Suffolk earlier this year is facing less than a year in jail.

Suffolk police said Michael Thaddeus Smith was arrested in late-March after he allegedly solicited a juvenile he knows for sexual acts. Smith was an employee of the Green Pines Motel at the time.

Smith entered an Alford plea for the charge on Aug. 12. This is not an admission of guilt, but an acknowledgement that the prosecution had enough evidence for a likely conviction.

Smith will have 20 years of probation after he serves the nine months.