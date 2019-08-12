Man accused of sexually assaulting Uber driver in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted an Uber driver in Suffolk last week.

Suffolk police said they were contacted shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 7 by a woman who reported the incident.

Police said the women reported she was working as an Uber driver when she was sexually assaulted by a man she was driving around the 1200 block of Kings Highway and Bridge Point Trail.

Police arrested 54-year-old Jeffery Allen Paxton after further investigation and charged him with sexual battery.