Man accused of sexually assaulting Uber driver in Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jeffery Allen Paxton

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted an Uber driver in Suffolk last week.

Suffolk police said they were contacted shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 7 by a woman who reported the incident.

Police said the women reported she was working as an Uber driver when she was sexually assaulted by a man she was driving around the 1200 block of Kings Highway and Bridge Point Trail.

Police arrested 54-year-old Jeffery Allen Paxton after further investigation and charged him with sexual battery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories