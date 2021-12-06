Man accused of exposing himself to neighbors in Suffolk

Robert Warren Kendall (Photo courtesy: Suffolk police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 69-year-old man is accused of exposing himself to neighbors in Suffolk in late October.

Police said they arrested Robert Warren Kendall, 69, was arrested Sunday and charged with indecent exposure, Suffolk police said.

Police were called to the 100 block of Beacon Run on Oct. 26 for a report of a male allegedly indecently exposing himself to his neighbors.

He was arrested Sunday in connection with the incident.

