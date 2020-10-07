Man accused of abducting Suffolk couple last week caught on camera

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man wanted for the abduction and robbery of a Suffolk couple last week appeared on surveillance video that day in Portsmouth.

The video doesn’t show the man’s face, but does give a better image of who police are looking for. He was described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a skinny build.

Police say he was involved in a home invasion in Portsmouth on October 1 before driving to the couple’s home in Chatham Woods in Suffolk, where they say he abducted them and made them withdraw money from an ATM.

The couple says the man didn’t hurt them, but they were shaken up after the encounter.

“It was almost as if he was apologetic, which I found odd, because he kept saying ‘I’m not gonna hurt you, just things are bad for me, I wish I wouldn’t have to do this.’”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Andy Fox is covering this story today and will have more updates coming up.

