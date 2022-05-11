SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The man accused of causing a crash that seriously injured a postal worker, and then failed to show up to court to face charges, is back in jail — again.

Abraham Applewhite showed up for a scheduled court appearance in Suffolk Wednesday. When he arrived, he was taken into custody and is now being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bail.

The crash last September happened along US 460 on Pruden Boulevard.

10 On Your Side spoke with the postal worker involved in the crash. Tavora Powell said she has had two major surgeries and undergoes weekly physical therapy.

US460/Pruden Blvd Crash, September 13, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Diana L. Klink)

US460/Pruden Blvd Crash, September 13, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Diana L. Klink)

Applewhite was charged with two counts of driving with a revoked license, driving without insurance, and driving a car without registration or plates.

Applewhite was arrested earlier this month in Franklin on separate charges, but was released on bond.

He is due back in court to face additional charges on June 14.