Major water leak in Suffolk leads to mass evacuation at apartment complex

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Officials with the Suffolk Fire and Rescue evacuated the Suffolk Tower Apartments following a major water leak.

Team were called the complex, located in the 180 block of North Main Street, shortly after noon on Wednesday. When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered a water leak on the 5th floor that affected all of the floors below.

Although the leak has been secured, teams have discovered significant electrical hazards.

Building officials say all 118 individuals in the building have evacuated and temporarily displaced.

The Suffolk Office of Emergency Management will be coordinating the opening of the Emergency Shelter at King’s Fork High School, located at 351 Kings Fork Road, to assist those that have been displaced effective at 5:00 p.m. Residents or family members of the building occupants can contact Non-Emergency Dispatch at 923-2350, option 8, for further information.