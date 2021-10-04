Major power outage reported in Western Tidewater area; several schools impacted

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A major power outage has been reported in the Western Tidewater area on Monday.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. and is mainly affecting those in Isle of Wight and Southampton counties and Suffolk, but some outages were also reported in Surry and Sussex counties.

Community Electric Cooperative posted at 10:37 a.m. on Facebook that about 4,300 were without power and they were working with Dominion Energy to restore it. Dominion, which also serves the area, was reporting 4,456 with power in Suffolk and 1,048 outages in Isle of Wight.

Suffolk Public Schools says the outage is impacting phones, Wi-Fi, and other network connections at Kilby Shores Elementary, Forest Glen Middle, Turlington Woods School, and most of Lakeland High School.

Dominion says their issue was due to an equipment problem (a switch failed) and power should be restored between 1 and 4 p.m. Dominion was checking to see if the equipment issue was related to Community Electric’s outage.

