Lumber exporting company to invest $1.1M in a new facility in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A New Jersey-based lumber exporting company is investing in a facility in Suffolk.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Kristi Corporation will invest $1.1 million to establish a log load and fumigation facility located at 1326 Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk.



The company, a global supplier of industrial raw material for aluminum and steel metallurgical industries, plans to source 100% of its exports from Virginia loggers.



Virginia won the coveted project, against North Carolina and Pennsylvania, which will create 10 new jobs.

Northam said the project will benefit both the local economy and Virginia’s forestry industry.

Kristi Crop was founded in 2005 and headquartered in Piscataway, New Jersey. The company started as a small scrap metal trading company that now has branches in Canada and India. Kristi Corp exports a variety of logs, lumber, and biomass from North America to countries worldwide.