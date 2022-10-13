SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will establish a coastal holding facility in Suffolk.

According to a news release, this new holding facility will create 100 new jobs for the city.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Suffolk and The Port of Virginia to secure this project and will support Lowe’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

“On behalf of the City of Suffolk, I would like to commend Lowe’s for choosing to make this significant investment in our city for this distribution center,” said City of Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman. “Lowe’s performed an exhaustive site selection process to find the ideal location for this facility.”

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world and has more than 11,000 associates from the state of Virginia.