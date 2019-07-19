Long-time, former Salem HS basketball coach facing assault charges

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A domestic assault on the 4th of July has landed a former high school basketball coach in jail.

Suffolk Police say 48-year-old Timothy Wayne Carr of Virginia Beach is facing several charges including abduction & kidnapping, aggravated malicious wounding, strangle another causing wounding or injury, and break & enter w/intent to commit larceny, and assault and battery.

The charges stem from an aggravated domestic assault against a woman during the early morning hours on July 4, police say.

A preliminary investigation revealed Carr allegedly physically assaulted the woman and prevented her from leaving the premises.

The woman received an emergency medical assessment and was treated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Virginia Beach Public School officials confirm Timothy Carr was the girls basketball coach at Salem High School for 11 seasons, from 2000 to 2014. He has not been employed with the division since August of 2014.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time and additional charges may be filed.

Curr remains in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.