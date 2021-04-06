Local organizations to host ‘Fix-It Fair’ in mid-May

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three city organizations have teamed up with Norfolk’s 757 Creative ReUse Center to host a Fix-It Fair in May.

On May 15, the City of Suffolk, Keep Suffolk Beautiful, and the City of Chesapeake will be at the Western Branch Community Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to host the event.

The “Fix-It Fair” gives people the chance to bring salvageable items for repair and subsequent reuse.

“These types of events provide a convenient way for people to make their broken items seem new and usable again. It brings the community together, reduces waste, and promotes reuse,” says 757 Creative ReUse Center President Beth Dryer.

Community members looking to participate can call 757-514-7604 for more details.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.