Local dealership donates Ford F-150 to Suffolk education center for automotive training courses

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Barton Ford announced on Wednesday that the dealership will be donating and delivering a Ford F-150 to The College and Career Academy at Pruden (CCAP) as part of the automotive training program.

The truck will be delivered to the career and technical education center in Suffolk on Monday, Nov. 16. The CCAP Auto Service Technician Program prepares students to enter the workforce or to continue training through post-secondary education after high school graduation.

Students who participate in the two-year program are able to earn their ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) Certification in five areas: Engine Repair, Suspension and Steering, Brakes, Electrical/Electronic Systems, and Auto Maintenance and Light Repair.

Qualified ASE students may receive a 12-month paid internship with a local dealership and a scholarship through Snap-on Tools.

The CCAP serves Suffolk Public Schools’ junior and senior students. Students attending Lakeland, Nansemond River, and King’s Fork High Schools are eligible to register for fourteen Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, earning credit toward their high school and college education.

CCAP also offers adult education programs including GED, ABE, and ESOL programs, as well as computer, CPR and First Aid, special interest, and career training programs.

“Barton Ford is honored to be able to donate this truck to the College and Career Academy at Pruden. Their variety of programs provide important opportunities and resources to our youth who are interested in pursuing technical careers,” the dealership said in a statement released Wednesday. “We wish all the current and future students in the automotive program the best of luck, and we look forward to hiring some of these qualified technicians after their graduation!”

