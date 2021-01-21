Local artists are ‘Living LARGE’ in the new year at Suffolk Center

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts is kicking off the new year in a big way — literally.
The center is hosting an exhibition that features artwork by 18 Hampton Roads artists who like to “supersize” their artwork with the Living LARGE gallery.
Living LARGE opens Thursday, January 21, at 5 p.m., live-streaming to Facebook. Additionally, Living LARGE is on display in the Suffolk Center’s BB&T and Norfolk Foundation galleries from January 21 until February 19. The exhibit is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
On January 21 at 5 p.m., enjoy the virtual art opening online here with pre-taped videos of the featured artists discussing their artwork.
Local artists include:
- Charlie Lindauer, Virginia Beach
- Hye Ja Billie, Chesapeake
- Glen McClure, Norfolk
- Alex Burdett, Virginia Beach
- Tom Paulk, Chesapeake
- Rick Byrd, Suffolk
- Alex Rahn, Chesapeake
- Pat Eelman, Smithfield
- Karen Rudd, Norfolk
- Barbara Harris, Suffolk
- Karen Sallaz, Suffolk
- Petya Ivanova, Virginia Beach
- Wayne Thomas, Suffolk
- Chris Jeanguenat, Suffolk
- Sandy West, Chesapeake
- Hope Kinard, Suffolk
- Ken Wright, Chesapeake
For more information on the ‘Living LARGE’ exhibition, please visit suffolkcenter.org. The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts is located in Downtown Suffolk at 110 W. Finney Avenue.