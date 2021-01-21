Local artists are ‘Living LARGE’ in the new year at Suffolk Center

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts is kicking off the new year in a big way — literally.

The center is hosting an exhibition that features artwork by 18 Hampton Roads artists who like to “supersize” their artwork with the Living LARGE gallery.

Living LARGE opens Thursday, January 21, at 5 p.m., live-streaming to Facebook. Additionally, Living LARGE is on display in the Suffolk Center’s BB&T and Norfolk Foundation galleries from January 21 until February 19. The exhibit is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On January 21 at 5 p.m., enjoy the virtual art opening online here with pre-taped videos of the featured artists discussing their artwork.

Local artists include:

Charlie Lindauer, Virginia Beach

Hye Ja Billie, Chesapeake

Glen McClure, Norfolk

Alex Burdett, Virginia Beach

Tom Paulk, Chesapeake

Rick Byrd, Suffolk

Alex Rahn, Chesapeake

Pat Eelman, Smithfield

Karen Rudd, Norfolk

Barbara Harris, Suffolk

Karen Sallaz, Suffolk

Petya Ivanova, Virginia Beach

Wayne Thomas, Suffolk

Chris Jeanguenat, Suffolk

Sandy West, Chesapeake

Hope Kinard, Suffolk

Ken Wright, Chesapeake

SCCA Living LARGE artwork by Norfolk artist Karen Rudd, ‘Bubblebee Breathing

SCCA Living LARGE image of Suffolk artist Chris Jeanguenat, with “Islands for Misfits and Wayward Girls”

For more information on the ‘Living LARGE’ exhibition, please visit suffolkcenter.org. The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts is located in Downtown Suffolk at 110 W. Finney Avenue.