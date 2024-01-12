SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Dana Bickham is one lucky man!

He won big two times last year playing the Virginia Lottery. Officials just released details this week about his most recent win.

They said Bickham won $150,000 in a single Virginia Lottery Pick 4 drawing. The Suffolk man had 30 tickets in the September 28 drawing, all with the same four-digit combination: 1-1-2-9.

The prize for matching all five winning numbers in the Pick 4 game is $5,000. Bickham multiplied that by 30!

Back on May 15, 2023, he won $125,000 with 25 winning tickets in the same drawing.

“I thought, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me!’” he told Lottery officials, describing the moment he realized he’d done it again. He says he plans to save his latest winnings, and may do some traveling.

He bought all of his tickets at the Holiday Food Store on North Main Street in Suffolk.

Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000.