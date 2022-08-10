SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in Suffolk into one of the company’s new production facilities.



This will be the company’s second Lawn & Garden operation in Virginia, alongside Mountain Materials in Russell County, and will create 28 new jobs.



The company is also committing to purchase 80 percent of all forest products from Virginia forest land owners.

“Forestry is Virginia’s third largest private industry, bringing an economic impact of more than $21 billion to the Commonwealth each year and supporting more than 108,000 jobs across the state,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr.

Oldcastle APG’s Lawn & Garden division employs over 1,100 employees across 43 manufacturing sites in the U. S. The company will work with area mills, loggers and tree service businesses to source approximately 80% of its forest product needs from the Commonwealth, which includes Virginia grown logs, bark and pulpwood products over the next three years.



The company will convert this material into a variety of premium garden soils, potting mixes and mulches, either bagged for retail sale at major retailers throughout the mid-Atlantic or for bulk sale to commercial landscapers and nurseries.