SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A large tree fell on three vehicles on 58 East (Portsmouth Boulevard) near the scales, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Courtesy of Suffolk Fire & Rescue

It happened Saturday just after 9 a.m. No one was trapped inside a vehicle, however, one person was taken to an area hospital.

Crews cut the large tree and Public Works removed another tree nearby. Lanes reopened at 10:16 a.m.