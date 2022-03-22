SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Lakeland High School in Suffolk received another bomb threat on Tuesday, a day after a student was taken into custody in connection to a separate threat.

Suffolk spokesperson Tim Kelley said dispatchers were notified of Tuesday’s incident at 9:19 a.m. and the school was evacuated.

The incident remains under investigation.

The student in Monday’s threat was a male, officials said, and he was taken into custody on a charge of threatening to bomb.

The fire department cleared the building and didn’t find anything after that threat.

This is the third incident at the school in the past week. Lakeland was placed on lockdown last Friday after fights broke out in the cafeteria.