SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Lakeland High School in Suffolk was placed on lockdown after several fights broke out in the cafeteria.

Police say Lakeland’s school resource officer (SRO) called dispatch around 11:30 a.m. Thursday reporting several fights in the cafeteria. It is not known if the fights are related.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

10 On Your Side is working to learn if the school is still on lockdown and what caused the fights.