SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported after Lakeland High School in Suffolk was evacuated Wednesday afternoon just a day after a student brought a gun to the school.

According to Suffolk police, officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at the school around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The school was evacuated and the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office and Suffolk police conducted a sweep of the premises. The building was later deemed all clear.

No students were in the building at the time of evacuation. Faculty and staff have returned to the building and after-school activities have resumed as normal.

The Suffolk Police Department and the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office are expected to have an “enhanced presence” at the school Thursday.

The latest comes just a day after a student brought a gun to the school.

The student was taken into custody and has been charged with possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a minor and possession of a firearm on school property.