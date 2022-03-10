King’s Fork girls hold off Millbrook to win Class 4 state title, Suffolk’s first in girl’s hoops

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — King’s Fork held off a strong rally from Millbrook on Thursday to win the Virginia Class 4 state championship, 71-67, Suffolk’s first in girl’s basketball.

The Bulldogs led 29-20 at the half and by double digits in the third quarter, but Millbrook clawed back and got it close at the end, making it a two point game with under 20 seconds remaining.

Yasmine Brown had 15 points to led King’s Fork, with Niyah Gaston adding 13. Cyriah Griffin and Kiana Brittain each had 12 points.

WAVY’s Brian Parsons was at the game and will have more coming up.