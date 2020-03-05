Juvenile shot, seriously injured at McDonald’s in Suffolk Wednesday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say a juvenile was shot and seriously injured at a McDonald’s restaurant Wednesday night.
Police responded to a call of a shooting around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at a McDonald’s in the 6200 block of College Drive. Officials did not specify where on the restaurant property the shooting happened.
A male juvenile was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital with injuries.
His injuries are considered serious, Suffolk officials said.
Investigation is still in the preliminary stages.
Police said there is no further information as of about 9 p.m.
