SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say a juvenile ran into the back of a police vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. while an officer was accessing the authorized vehicle only cross over area on Route 58 near the Wilroy Road Exit.

Police say the officer turned on the indicator and began to slow down to make a turn. The driver of the vehicle was following too close and crashed into the back of the police vehicle.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK. The juvenile was not injured in the crash.

According to police, the police vehicle sustained heavy rear damage and the other vehicle, a Jeep, sustained heavy front end damage.

Eastbound traffic was shut down to one lane for almost an hour but has since reopened.