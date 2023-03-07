SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Nansemond-Suffolk Academy have launched a probe into what they call an “inappropriate incident” involving three former employees.

In a letter sent to families with Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, Head of School Debbie Russell stated that the incident occurred at their Harbour View Campus in mid-January.

Three employees working in NSA’s two-year and three-year-old classrooms at our Harbour View Campus “violated classroom management policies” by briefly restricting the movement of some students during nap time through the placement of chairs and the use of weighted blankets and/or nap mats.

Russell added that there were no physical injuries reported, however, they’ve determined that the conduct was inappropriate which led to them contacting Child Protective Services (CPS).

An internal investigation is now underway.

“We have been in close contact with the parents of the students who were involved and are awaiting a response from CPS,” said Russell.

The faculty members involved are no longer employed by the school. Additionally, all Lower School employees at the Harbour View Campus received additional training regarding best practices in the classroom, mandatory reporting, safety protocols and expectations.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority, and we take this responsibility very seriously.”