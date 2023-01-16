SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate inside of Western Tidewater Regional Jail on Monday.

At 10 a.m. an officer saw a medical emergency inside of a security block and called for medical and security help. Medical staff started to perform CPR and the use of an AED.

Suffolk EMS arrived and after several attempts to revive, they pronounced the inmate dead.

The inmate was a 40-year-old male who had been in WTRJ custody for 27 days. He was being held on federal charges and his name is being withheld until next-of-kin is notified.

Suffolk Police and the jail are investigating the death, however no foul play is suspected at this time.

