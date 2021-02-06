‘I want my son back’: Mother of shooting victim in Suffolk seeks answers

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Twenty-five-year-old Diamonta Price’s mom is completely heartbroken after learning he was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Suffolk.



It happened just after midnight in front of a store on East Washington Boulevard.

Price’s mom, Debbie Kelly, says it all still feels unreal.



“I want my son back and I can’t have my baby, he took him from me. This is a different kind of hurt,” cried Kelly.

Kelly says Price was the father of four little ones, with the oldest being 10 years old and the youngest just a 1-year-old baby. Through all of her pain, she still found a way to speak about the love her son left behind.



“He won’t big as nothing, but he had a smile that would light the world,” she smiled.

Police say someone reported the shooting and when they got there, they found Price who’d been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.



Kelly says witnesses told her a fight broke out in the store parking lot and when her son went to go inside the store, he was shot from behind.



10 On Your Side went on and talked to the store owner who says the whole incident was caught on his surveillance cameras.

There are two cameras — one facing the front store entrance, and one in the parking lot where Kelly says the fight allegedly broke out. He says all the video evidence has been turned over to the police.



Kelly says her family wants justice for his life, taken too soon.



“My son was the greatest, he was my best friend. My only son,” she said.

Kelly says she knows somehow they will get through this because God’s got them. Suffolk Police are still investigating the shooting, there is no word on any suspect information at this time.