SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk family continues to search for answers more than a decade after CJ Holland Jr. was shot and killed on New Year’s Day.

It’s a cold case now for the police department, but that hasn’t stopped officers or family members from seeking answers.

“I miss my brother and nothing’s been the same without him,” said 24-year-old Alexis Holland.

Christmas Day, 2012 — that’s the last time Alexis Holland saw her big brother Carlton ‘CJ’ Holland Jr. alive. Seven days later, 31-year-old CJ was shot and killed while at a New Year’s Eve party on Linden Avenue.

Alexis remembers spending that night with her mom and a friend.

“We went to church and we were going home,” Holland told 10 On Your Side. “Nothing felt right that night.”

It was after she went to bed that a family member was banging on their front door saying her brother had been shot. First responders found CJ Holland in the road with a bullet to the chest.

Suffolk police believe there were several witnesses, but they left the scene before help arrived.

“How does nobody know anything when people were there?”

Eleven years and no arrests.

“It’s not fair and it’s not right,” Alexis Holland said.

The youngest Holland urges anyone who knows something to speak up.

“Anybody that saw it or just seen anything or know what happened, I mean he’s still gone, but it would bring some justice to my family,” he said.

Alexis, who was 13 when her brother died, cherishes the few memories she has.

“He didn’t bother anybody,” Alexis Holland said. “He was a sweet guy. He was just a good guy. He loved his family. I just wish whoever knows something or anything will just come forward.”

Anyone with information in any of these cases is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887.