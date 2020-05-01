HRBT tide gate testing this weekend, possible 90-minute delays

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Routine tide gate testing will begin this weekend at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.
VDOT will begin testing at 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 3. The testing is done to make sure the HRBT is prepared for any potential adverse weather conditions.
Drivers traveling I-64 to the HRBT during the testing can expect to be stopped for up to 90 minutes in each direction.
Using the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route is encouraged.
The VDOT crews are testing eastbound gates first, and then test the westbound gates.
Full directional HRBT closures for Sunday, May 3 are as follows:
- 1 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. – all eastbound traffic stopped
- 2:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. – all westbound traffic stopped
More information can be found online.
