HRBT tide gate testing this weekend, possible 90-minute delays

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Routine tide gate testing will begin this weekend at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

VDOT will begin testing at 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 3. The testing is done to make sure the HRBT is prepared for any potential adverse weather conditions.  

Drivers traveling I-64 to the HRBT during the testing can expect to be stopped for up to 90 minutes in each direction. 

Using the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route is encouraged.

The VDOT crews are testing eastbound gates first, and then test the westbound gates.

Full directional HRBT closures for Sunday, May 3 are as follows:

  • 1 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. – all eastbound traffic stopped
  • 2:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. – all westbound traffic stopped

More information can be found online.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories