House, vehicle hit by gunfire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating after a house and vehicle were damaged by gunfire on Sunday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of S. Division Street. Officers received several calls about shots being fired in the area near East Washington Street.

When they arrived on the scene, they found several shell casings and determined that an occupied house and car were hit.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.