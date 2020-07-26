House fire in Suffolk leaves 4 displaced

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -- Paul D. Camp Community College is hoping to catch the eye of gamers. Their latest addition to the athletics program -- an E-sports arena.

Located at the Suffolk campus, students got to check it all out during the open house Saturday.

"We know there is a phenomenal world out there. The virtual game lovers who want to get in and play online and we wanted to bring that here to Camp," said Recruitment and Admissions Specialist Ellis Cofield, lll.

Cofield says they're looking to recruit students who want to be a part of it.

"It is most definitely competitive and there's a vast array of games I can't even give you a number," he said.

Students interested can show up to campus to get more information.

"They'll be against one another scrimmage, and there will be other competitions and teams will play against each other as well," he said.