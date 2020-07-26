House fire in Suffolk leaves 4 displaced

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire responded to a house fire that left four people displaced on Sunday afternoon.
The call came in just before 3 p.m. for a residential fire in the 800 block of Adams Street in Suffolk.
Officials said the fire was out before 4:45 p.m. and that there was moderate smoke damage throughout the house with the fire damage contained to the kitchen.
The American Red Cross is helping the occupants of the home.
No injuries were reported.
