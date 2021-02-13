House fire displaces family of three in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A family of three has been displaced following a house fire Friday evening.

First responders got the call for the fire just after 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of Nansemond Parkway.

The first crew to arrive on the scene reported seeing heavy smoke coming from a pick-up truck parked in the driveway with the fire extending into the residence.

The fire was called under control at 11:25 p.m.

No injuries were reported. Officials say the three occupants displaced by the house fire are currently being assisted by friends.