Horse in Suffolk photographed with ribs showing has been euthanized, officials say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Suffolk horse that has been the subject of social media coverage due to public concerns regarding its health has been euthanized, officials say.

According to Suffolk Public Information Officer Diana L. Klink, the mare was euthanized on Friday, October 11.

Photos of the horse taken at Buckhorn Drive and Chappell Drive have circulated on social media with the horse’s ribs clearly showing.

Police say that investigations from Suffolk Animal Control and the Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office regarding the situation are still ongoing.

