SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An occupied home was shot into Monday morning in Suffolk, police say.

It happened in the 200 block of North Lloyd Street east of downtown. Police were notified at 9:09 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.

No one inside the home was injured, police say, and there’s no suspect information at this time.

Police are also investigating after a home was shot into the Harbor View area last month, but there’s no indication the incidents are related.