Home invasion in Suffolk under investigation

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a home invasion that happened early Thursday morning in Suffolk.
Police say two armed males broke into the home in the 200 block of Wellons Street around 5:20 a.m. and demanded money. They fled on foot after taking property from the home.
No injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation. There’s no suspect information at this time.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.