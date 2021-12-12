‘Home for the Holidays’: Suffolk residents attend annual holiday parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The investigation into the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago ended as it began, with a mystery that might never be solved. All these decades later, it's still not even clear whether the gruesome homicide was the work of a pair of racist brutes or a larger group of conspirators.

Two white men publicly confessed to the slaying after being acquitted by an all-white jury in Mississippi in 1955, but a Justice Department report released last week said at least one more, unnamed person was involved in Till's abduction. Experts who’ve studied the case believe others participated, from a half-dozen to more than 14.