Hampton Roads Holiday Events Guide

Outdoor Ice Rinks

Large Local Light Displays

Holiday Shipping Deadlines

‘Home for the Holidays’: Suffolk residents attend annual holiday parade

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk residents were treated a number of bands, dance groups, floats, and marching units during the annual holiday parade.

This year’s theme was “Home for the Holidays” carried over to the participants who brought holiday cheer to all.

This year’s winners are as follows:

  • Best Marching/Walking Unit (non-band): Suffolk Public Schools Bus Drivers Association
  • Best Float Unit: Norfolk Naval Shipyard
  • Best Performance Unit: Peanut City Cloggers
  • Best Motorized Unit: Old Dominion Historical Fire Society

Best School Band:

  • -1st Place – Norview High School Marching Band: Sound of the 757
  • -2nd Place – Lakeland High School
  • -3rd Place – Kings Fork High School

Best Non-School Band:

  • 1st Place – Kingdom Kids Marching Band
  • 2nd Place – C.V. Russell Jr. Ambassador Marching Band

Best Themed Entry: Allonge’ Dance Academy

Best Light Display: Rollin Legends

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10