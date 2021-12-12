‘Home for the Holidays’: Suffolk residents attend annual holiday parade

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk residents were treated a number of bands, dance groups, floats, and marching units during the annual holiday parade.
This year’s theme was “Home for the Holidays” carried over to the participants who brought holiday cheer to all.
This year’s winners are as follows:
- Best Marching/Walking Unit (non-band): Suffolk Public Schools Bus Drivers Association
- Best Float Unit: Norfolk Naval Shipyard
- Best Performance Unit: Peanut City Cloggers
- Best Motorized Unit: Old Dominion Historical Fire Society
Best School Band:
- -1st Place – Norview High School Marching Band: Sound of the 757
- -2nd Place – Lakeland High School
- -3rd Place – Kings Fork High School
Best Non-School Band:
- 1st Place – Kingdom Kids Marching Band
- 2nd Place – C.V. Russell Jr. Ambassador Marching Band
Best Themed Entry: Allonge’ Dance Academy
Best Light Display: Rollin Legends
