Holiday Food Mart in Suffolk robbed at gunpoint Thursday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating after a store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.
Police said the robbery happened around 9:10 p.m. Thursday at the Holiday Food Store, which is in the 700 block of North Main Street.
A person entered the store wearing a mask, took out a handgun and demanded money.
They then left the scene on foot after received an unknown amount of money.
No injuries were reported.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.