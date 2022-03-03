Holiday Food Mart in Suffolk robbed at gunpoint Thursday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating after a store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.

Police said the robbery happened around 9:10 p.m. Thursday at the Holiday Food Store, which is in the 700 block of North Main Street.

A person entered the store wearing a mask, took out a handgun and demanded money.

They then left the scene on foot after received an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported.