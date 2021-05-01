Hit-and-run crash causes power outages in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police said a hit-and-run crash near Crowdy Boulevard and Plummer Boulevard caused at least two dozen homes to lose power Saturday night.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to the area around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for the crash, which shut down the road between Townpoint Road and Plummer Boulevard.

At least two dozen homes were without power as of 11 p.m. due to the crash.

Dominion Energy also responded to the scene, as well as Suffolk Public Works to handle traffic.

