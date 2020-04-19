‘Heavy smoke’ engulfs home as crews work to contain fire in Suffolk

Suffolk

Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire and rescue crews are currently working a residential fire in Suffolk Sunday afternoon.

Suffolk Fire officials say the call for the fire came in just after 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Spruce Street.

In photos posted by Suffolk Fire on social media just before 3 p.m., firefighters could be seen entering the home as smoke envelops it.

Officials have not released further information regarding the injuries as a result of the fire.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

