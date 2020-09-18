Heavy rainfall causes sanitary sewer overflows throughout Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with the Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD) say a treatment plant and several pump stations are experiencing sanitary overflows following the remnants of Hurricane Sally in Virginia.

Total spill volumes have not been confirmed but HRSD crews have been working since Thursday evening to find and repair breaks, establish standby and bypass pumps, and re-establish full operation to the systems.

Officials did say that the Suffolk pump station on Saunders Drive — which moves wastewater flow from a portion of downtown Suffolk to the Nansemond Treatment Plant in northern Suffolk, and the York River Treatment Plant in Seaford began experiencing large-volume spills to Shingle Creek and Back Creek, respectively.

Crews at the York River Treatment Plant were successful in stopping the wastewater overflows into Back Creek with the use of pumps early Friday afternoon.

Crews in both locations continue working to make permanent repairs to the impacted systems.

HRSD is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health’s Division of Shellfish Safety and has developed a plan to effectively utilize its monitoring resources in coordination with VDH.

Officials are reminding residents to “avoid contact and use of the waters of Shingle Creek in Suffolk and Back Creek in Seaford until further notice.”

For more information, click here.

Latest News